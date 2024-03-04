Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced the affiliation of female-led Florida-based brokerage, Soflo Home Realty Corp. Located north of downtown Miami in Delray Beach, the six-year-old multilingual firm assists affluent clients in markets from luxury pre-construction and new construction homes.

As of January 2024, the firm will be led by 19-year industry veteran and new broker, Roberta Lucas. Lucas, a Brazil native, first ventured into real estate at 21 years old when she began acquiring investment properties in the Philadelphia area. Now doing business as Century 21 Luxe Homes, Lucas and her team of affiliated sales professionals will have access to the Century 21® brand’s resources.

“We understand that the home-buying process has become increasingly stressful over the years, particularly in South Florida, which is why we are fully committed to being the ultimate resource for any family who may need us,” said Lucas. “We won’t only help our clients to get a deal done, but we’ll also provide them with necessary information, so they can make informed decisions.”

“South Florida is one of the premier destinations for real estate professionals, which is why we only look for the best to represent the Century 21 brand in the area,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Not only is Roberta a strong, capable real estate veteran, but she also comes from a background that perfectly positions her to succeed in serving the highly diverse clientele that frequent Florida’s southeastern coast. She’s already proven herself to be a top agent in the area and we can’t wait to provide her with the tools to allow her to spread her reach even further.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.