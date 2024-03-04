In rooms with hardwood or tile floors, area rugs can provide a cushion for people’s feet, help protect the flooring from damage, and complement the other furnishings. These are some things to consider when shopping for area rugs.

Find the Right Size

Area rugs come in a wide range of sizes. For a spacious room, you’ll want a large rug that covers most of the floor but leaves a section of the floor exposed. You can also use area rugs to highlight specific spaces or to protect the floor in high-traffic areas.

Choose a Rug That Will Work With Your Other Furnishings

Think about the colors of your existing décor and the overall effect you’d like to create. You might want an area rug to serve as a focal point, or you might want people’s eyes to be drawn to the furniture or artwork instead.

If a room has furniture with neutral colors, an area rug in a bold shade can provide a striking contrast. If your current furnishings have bright colors, you might prefer an area rug in a subdued tone.

Select a Pattern or a Solid Color

You can find area rugs with a vast array of patterns, as well as rugs in a single color. If a room has furniture with solid colors, an area rug with a pattern can create visual interest without being overwhelming. A pattern can also make stains less noticeable. If your current furnishings have a pattern, an area rug with a single color will probably be a better choice.

Choose a Rug That’s Right for Your Family

Area rugs can take a lot of abuse from shoes, pets’ paws, children’s toys, and spills. If you have an active family, a rug made with a synthetic material can be a good choice. Rugs made with natural fibers are also durable, but they can cost more and can be harder to clean.

Area rugs with a high pile look luxurious, but they’re more difficult to maintain. For a family with young children or pets, a rug with a low pile will generally be a better choice.

Find a Rug That Fits Your Budget

Prices for area rugs can vary widely depending on material, size, and quality. A cheap rug can wear out quickly, especially if you have kids or pets. A more expensive, but moderately priced, area rug can be a smart investment since it will last longer.

Shop Around

Brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers offer area rugs from around the world in an array of styles, sizes, colors, and materials. Before you start shopping, consider your goals and your family’s needs. That will help you narrow your options and find the right area rugs for your home.