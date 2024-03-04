United Real Estate Partners, an affiliate of United Real Estate, announced a merger with New Orleans Northshore agency, Team Geaux Realty. The move expands Metairie-based United Real Estate Partners to Mandeville.

Agents will have access to United Real Estate’s comprehensive marketing, expanded training opportunities, healthcare plans, lead-generation tools and retirement & wealth planning services, the company stated. The combined operations and 135 affiliated real estate professionals will operate as United Real Estate Partners. Agents now have three office locations in New Orleans, Mandeville and Metairie to conduct business.

“This merger brings together the best of both worlds for our agents and clients alike. Debbie has been a trusted member of the real estate industry for decades, and has gone above and beyond for her agents. Under our United brand, they’ll enjoy expanded resources, increased market share, enhanced training and streamlined operations, empowering them to better serve their clients and grow their business,” said CEO Tom Bookhardt. Bookhardt also acknowledged the pivotal role of Tammy Blocker, the director of agent development, in the merger and reiterated her importance to both agents and the business.

“It was important to align with someone with a reputation for integrity and excellence. I have worked on the Northshore for 30 years and built relationships and trust. Tom and I have similar values and complementary strengths that set the stage for an exciting journey. Today’s announcement brings tremendous benefit for all,” stated Debbie Long, associate broker director of Northshore Division.

Rick Haase, president of UnitedRE, added, “United Real Estate’s mission is to improve the success and opportunities for our clients, agents and brokers, and today’s announcement is the next step in expanding United Real Estate’s presence in greater New Orleans. Two great names are now operating as one company.”

Agents interested in learning about career opportunities can visit JoinUnitedPartners.com. To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com.