If you’re searching for a new home and you have or plan to have kids, you’ll need to consider the size of the yard, as well as the size of the house. Here are some tips to help you find a home with an outdoor area that’s right for your family.

Choose a Property That Can Accommodate Your Favorite Activities

If you have young children, a spacious yard will give them plenty of room to run around and play. Games like baseball and football require a large area to run and hit or throw a ball. If your kids enjoy those types of activities, look for a house that has a backyard with a large, open area. If you have a dog, look for a yard that will give it enough space to play fetch.

If you enjoy having family and friends over for picnics and barbecues, you’ll want to find a house with a spacious yard. Think about how many people you would want to host at one time and look for a property that’s large enough to accommodate.

Find a Yard That Will Suit Your Current and Future Family

The yard at your new home should work for your family both now and in the years to come. As your kids grow up, their interests are likely to shift. They might not be interested in activities like baseball and football now, but they might be in the future. You might have more children, or you might get a dog. If you buy a house with a yard that’s larger than you currently need, you’ll appreciate the extra space later.

Think About Future Upgrades

After you settle into your new home and live there for a while, you might decide to make some changes so the property will better suit your family’s lifestyle. For instance, you might want to install a pool, build a patio, plant a garden, or create a basketball court for your kids.

When you go house-hunting, consider a yard’s potential. Think about the sorts of changes you might be interested in making and ask yourself if they would be possible, given the yard’s size and layout.

Consider Privacy

A big yard can give your family more than just room to play and relax. It can also offer privacy. If you don’t want neighbors or passersby to see who’s at your home and what you’re doing, or if you don’t want to see and hear everything your neighbors are up to, a large yard can put a healthy amount of space between you.