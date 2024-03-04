Before you put your home on the market, you’ll probably want to make some upgrades to make it more appealing to buyers. Finishing the basement is one way to sell a property quickly and raise its value, but it’s not always the best move.

Finishing the Basement Can Boost Your Home’s Appeal

A finished basement can make your house more attractive to potential buyers, especially if comparable homes in the area don’t have finished basements. You might be able to sell your house fast and get a higher price than what you paid for it.

Buyers are drawn to homes with finished basements because they offer additional living space that can be used in myriad ways. A family room, gym, home office, guest bedroom, and in-law suite are common choices, but a finished basement can also be used as a home theater or a recording studio or rented out to generate extra income.

Return on Investment Can Vary Widely

Finishing the basement can be an expensive undertaking. The amount you’ll recoup when you sell your house will depend on where you live, how common finished basements are in the area, and the local real estate market.

Homebuyers are attracted to properties with finished basements that they can use as they see fit. A versatile underground space will be likely to appeal to numerous buyers, but an area that’s designed for a particular purpose, such as a gym or recording studio, will only appeal to a limited number of buyers, and it might be an immediate turnoff for others.

You Might Not Have Enough Time to Finish the Basement

Depending on the size of the area and the scope of the project, it might take contractors months to finish your basement. That might be fine if you’re not in any hurry to sell your house, but it can be problematic if you’re on a tight timeline.

Bad weather or supply shortages can cause delays. When contractors begin working, they might find problems that no one was previously aware of, such as mold, outdated electrical wiring, or conditions that don’t meet local building codes.

Those sorts of hurdles can push a project’s completion date back weeks, or even months. If you don’t have enough flexibility in your schedule to deal with delays, it might be better to focus on smaller improvements that will take less time.

Talk to a Real Estate Agent

If you’re thinking about finishing your basement before listing your home, but you’re not sure if that would be a good idea, a real estate agent can give you advice. A local professional will be familiar with properties in your area, what buyers are looking for, and how finished basements impact time on the market and sale prices.