Buying second-hand can be an excellent way to save money and find the perfect item for your home. However, not every item should be purchased and used, and understanding what to look for can be just as important as where to find it. These home items to buy secondhand are the perfect fit for starting your thrifting adventure without bringing home an item that may cause disappointment.

Wood Furniture

Whether you purchase from a person on an online Marketplace or your local thrift store, wood furniture is ideal for purchasing second hand. A sturdy wood desk or table lasts for decades and is often costly when new. A gently-used wooden furniture piece is sure to give you years of enjoyment for pennies on the dollar. Remember, when looking at used furniture avoid anything porous or challenging to clean. No one wants to bring in second-hand bed bugs or dust mites into their home; wood furniture circumvents this problem and is reliably long-lasting.

Gently-Used Appliances

Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace are excellent spots to look for gently used appliances in your area. be on the lookout for appliances that are newer and appear to be well cared for. While a used appliance from a private seller can come with a degree of risk, the rewards can be high when you find the perfect appliance for your needs. If buying from a private seller gives you pause, find a local dealer that specializes in refurbished or used appliances for a professional seal of approval.

Home Decor

Home decor items such as artwork, mirrors or vases can all be expensive when purchased new. Since taste can change with the trends, be on the lookout for used items that fit your current decor needs. Since home decor does not face wear-and-tear like other household items, buying used can offer significant savings with few downsides.

Outdoor Furniture

Outdoor furniture is made to be long-lasting and sturdy, making them the perfect items to buy used. Whether your patio is in need of an update, or you want a new bench for your garden, finding a private seller who is hoping to downsize can mean significant savings.

Children’s Items

All parents know how quickly children grow. Since babies and young kids tend to grow out of their belongings faster than they can wear them out, It’s relatively easy to find gently used children’s items that your kids will adore. from outdoor play structures to indoor miniature furniture, looking for kids’ items for your home at a thrift store or yard sale can be an excellent way to save money.