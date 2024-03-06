Getting your kitchen in its best condition is about more than just organizing. Since you do so much of your daily work in the kitchen, keeping your coveted kitchen space filled only with what you need, is key. If you are tight on space, consider removing these items from your kitchen to ensure that all your kitchen chores are easier than ever.

Pantry Items

Take a peek in your pantry to find things that you can remove. Lightening the load in your pantry is especially helpful at saving you time and money since you will know exactly what you have to eat and what you need. Avoid overbuying by culling your pantry items and organizing remaining items by type.

Spices: While spices are safe to eat long-term, they begin to lose their flavor. Discard old spices to ensure you are giving your food the flavor your dishes deserve.

Unused Foods: Expired foods cannot be donated, so don’t feel bad tossing them and getting them out of your pantry. If you’ve changed your diet, consider donating extras to a local food pantry.

Excess grocery bags: Whether you have too many reusable or disposable grocery bags, it’s time to get a handle on your inventory. Recycle or reuse paper bags and donate extra reusable bags.

Dishware

Extra Coffee Mugs: Novelty coffee mugs are a common gift and souvenir. Chances are, you have a few extra lying around. Keep your favorites and donate the rest to create breathing room in your cupboards.

Chipped Dishes: Chipped dishes should be at the top of your cull list if you are running out of storage space in your kitchen. Keep in mind that glassware with chips can be dangerous when exposed to fluctuations in temperature and can shatter. It’s best to toss these items.

Excess Dishes: Most households don’t host large dinners, and when you do, you may find yourself opting to use disposable plates. Consider donating the extras in your matched set if that is the case. You’ll likely appreciate the extra space.

Specialty Items