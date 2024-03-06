Century 21 has unveiled the “Number Ones” for 2023 at its recent One21 Experience Global Conference.

The brand stated they honored top-performing affiliated entrepreneurs, companies and relentless sales professionals who continue to deliver 121% for homebuyers, homesellers and property investors around the world with a focus on quality client service and a commitment to elevating the real estate journey for all.

The Century 21 award-winning franchised company, offices, producers, and teams for 2023 are:

#1 U.S. & world company by adjusted gross commission (AGC) & units: Century 21 Affiliated, with offices in Michigan, Wisconsin, California, Illinois and Minnesota

#1 U.S. office by AGC and units & #1 world by units: Century 21 Bradley Realty, Inc. in Fort Wayne, Indiana

#1 World office by AGC: Century 21 Coastal Realty Ltd in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada

#1 U.S. producer by AGC: Dania Perry of Century 21 Jim White & Associates in Treasure Island, Florida

#1 U.S. producer by units: Edna Kimble of Century 21 Wright Real Estate in Tahlequah, Oklahoma

#1 World producer by units: Serge Normand of Century 21 Nord-Sud in Rivière-du-Loup, Quebec, Canada

#1 World producer by AGC: Harp Khela Century 21 Coastal Realty Ltd. in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada

#1 World team by AGC: Goodale Miller Team of Century 21 Miller Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage in Oakville, Ontario, Canada

#1 U.S. relentless 5 team (5 members or less) by AGC: Ali T. Charara Team of Century 21 Curran & Oberski in Dearborn Heights, Michigan

#1 U.S. relentless 5 team by units: Stacey Hennessey & Co. of Century 21 Affiliated in Appleton, Wisconsin

#1 U.S. obsessed 6 team (6 or more members) by AGC: Fermin Group of Century 21 North East in Lawrence, Massachusetts

#1 U.S. obsessed 6 team by units & #1 world team by units: 21 Mike Team of Century 21 HomeStar in Solon, Ohio

“Coming off of the rollercoaster year we all faced, both within our industry and the broader economy, I couldn’t be more proud of each one of these real estate leaders and how they faced every challenge head on to deliver nothing less than 121% for their clients,” said Michael Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate, LLC. “They understood what was needed to persevere and did not allow a shifting market to dictate their success. I’m honored to work alongside each one of them and can’t wait to see the even greater achievements that lie ahead for them and our brand in 2024 and beyond.”

To learn more about the Century 21 value proposition, or to join the ranks, please visit www.century21.com/about-us/contact.