Downsizing can place added stress on an already stressful act of moving, but downsizing before a move is vital to ensuring that the unpacking process runs smoothly. Whether you are moving to a smaller space or simply want to ensure that your new home isn’t full of unnecessary clutter, pre-planning your downsize is key.

Keep Your Timeline in Mind

While starting early is ideal; moving often features its own timeline that we cannot completely control. For this reason, be sure that you are being honest with yourself about your moving timeline and what will be required. This is the most important factor when it comes to deciding how your downsize and decluttering process should look. A lot of time can allow you to sell items, donate to specific places and be more leisurely about your decisions. A quick move will require hasty and thoughtful decisions on the fly; you may find it beneficial to rent a storage unit temporarily to make harder decisions with valuable and sentimental items.

Create a Plan

Evaluate your budget and create a plan. Determine whether you should invest in a move manager or must invest in a storage unit to make downsizing easier on a short timeline. A move manager is an expert in all areas of the moving process; many will specialize in assisting older adults and individuals who are seeking to downsize.

Since this process can be cumbersome and emotionally taxing, having a third-party professional to navigate all the facets of the process can be reassuring. If you’re navigating the process on your own, develop a downsizing plan that outlines which areas of your home you’ll tackle first and sets deadlines for completing each stage of the process. Having a clear plan will help keep you on track and motivated.

Consider Your New Space

The size and layout of your new home are imperative to keep in mind. As you evaluate your current belongings, be realistic about how much space you will have and prioritize items that are essential or hold sentimental value. When decluttering, attempt to get rid of the easy items to part with first and then make your way into the more challenging decisions to build momentum. Maximize storage space in your new home by using creative storage solutions such as under-bed storage containers, hanging organizers and multi-functional furniture.