Decluttering is an essential practice to ensure your home stays tidy and inviting. While daily decluttering, whenever you come across an unneeded item, is key to keeping your home in balance, your organization will benefit from setting aside some days throughout the year to dedicate to all-day decluttering projects.

Carve Out Time

Distractions can throw a curveball in any plan, but distractions are an avoidable enemy if you have decluttering goals. Be sure to carve out time and commit to your decluttering goals; if necessary, remind friends and family that you will be unavailable that day. Remember that decluttering often requires mess before organization, so commit to your plan and don’t let distractions get in the way or you will find yourself more overwhelmed than before you started.

Have a Removal Plan in Place

Often, when people commit to decluttering, they end up with quite a few chores at the end of the session. This can result in donation boxes stuck in the back seat or in the garage for weeks, or a pile of refuse in the backyard to be taken away at a later date. Preplan your decluttering around the removal process to make your life easier. Look up hours of operation for recycling centers, trash pickup and nearby dumps. Research charities nearby that will accept gently used items, and verify their donation window. Having a plan in place beforehand will ensure you aren’t stuck with junk at the end of your hard work.

Be Creative With Donations

Goodwill and a refuse pile aren’t the only options for getting extras out of your home. Consider creative ways to give back to your community; you’ll be more likely to part with items you don’t need if you know they will be going to a worthy cause.

Some examples are:

Pet shelters accept worn blankets and towels

Nursing homes will love your old games, crafts and puzzles

Daycares love gently used toys

Schools often have a closet available for students and need clothing donations

Local libraries may lend household items and accept sewing machines, hobby equipment or tools

Specialty items on resale sites for free

Use the “Four Box Method”

A popular decluttering method involves using four boxes labeled “Keep,” “Donate,” “Sell” and “Trash.” This can help you streamline your belongings and quickly get through a stuffed closet or storage space. You can add additional boxes if you wish to separate donations further. Since they are already in boxes, donating is easy and can be done the same day.