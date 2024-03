Looking to boost your curb appeal? Changing your siding’s color can be a simple way to upgrade your house’s exterior.

Select a siding color that fits your home’s architectural style.

Consider your house’s design and landscaping and find a way to tie everything together.

Choose a siding color that will help your home fit in with other properties in the neighborhood.

Another option is to leave the siding alone and repaint the trim, improving your home’s curb appeal and saving you money.