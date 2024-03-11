What Moves Her® announced Joanne Liscovitz, agent with Coldwell Banker Realty, as the inaugural winner of the Moved By Her Power Award. The award honors women who have made a significant impact in the industry and their communities.

Out of the more than 100 submitted individuals within the real estate industry, What Moves Her® stated that Liscovitz was notably nominated by her colleagues thirteen times for her unwavering dedication to her real estate business and her commitment to philanthropic causes that leave a lasting impression beyond her profession.

Liscovitz has more than three decades of expertise as a marketer and agent for the New Jersey-based Coldwell Banker Realty community she serves, according to a release. She has received numerous awards throughout her tenure, including the International President’s Elite award, which is the highest honor for the top 2% of the company.

Additionally, a release stated that Liscovitz is co-founder of the Dance for the Cure not-for-profit organization, a foundation which has raised over $1 million since inception to support individuals affected by breast cancer throughout Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset counties in New Jersey. She has chaired the foundation’s annual fundraiser, Ribbons of Hope, for 18 years and is a tap instructor at JustTAP!

“It is a tremendous privilege to honor Joanne as our inaugural recipient of the ‘Moved By Her Power’ award, and it’s especially fitting to do so on International Women’s Day,” said Sue Yannaccone, founder of What Moves Her and president and chief executive officer of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors. “Her incredible professional achievements and relentless dedication to her community, as demonstrated through her advocacy for causes like Dance for the Cure, epitomize the What Moves Her mission and inspire those around her.”

Founded by Sue Yannaccone in 2020, What Moves Her stated they have garnered a community of more than 7,000 real estate professionals. The organization recently announced two new co-chairs: industry icon Sherry Chris, Anywhere Brands Executive Advisor, and Lindsay Listanski, Coldwell Banker Realty National Vice President, Field Marketing.

The organization stated they are committed to supporting and educating women in real estate through leadership programs, tools and resources, workshops, events and more. Recently, What Moves Her launched their first podcast series featuring industry titans, rising stars and professionals from across the world that are sharing their advice to help leaders rise professionally and personally. They are also changing the way women and other underrepresented individuals are supported in the industry with their ‘Balance Blueprint’ campaign.

