Moving into your new home is exciting, and once you are done with all of the paperwork and financial stress, you are likely ready to nest. However, there are certain tasks you should take care of before you settle into your new home. From mundane tasks, such as forwarding mail and updating your license, to the more complex tasks, such as home inspections, here are a few things you should complete as a new homeowner.

Update Your Address

Updating your mailing address is a task that is often overlooked as you go through the process of moving into a new home. The United States Postal Service (USPS) offers a change of address form, a simple and convenient way to make this update easier, which can be completed online. You will also need to update your license, which can be done at your local DMV—and, if necessary, your passport. Don’t forget to provide banking, insurance and medical practitioners with your new address. If you have children, make sure to update your address with the school, and don’t forget to update your place of employment, as well.

Change the Locks

This should be a priority for every new homeowner. This service can run between $50 to $200, depending on where you live, how many locks you need replaced and if you do it yourself or hire a professional locksmith. Changing the locks will ensure that a previous owner, or anyone they shared their keys with, cannot enter the home once you have moved in. Check your home warranty, as it will often cover a low cost or complimentary lock change.

Deep Clean the House

While some sellers will have the home professionally cleaned before moving out, many simply do a light cleaning during the process. This can mean dust and cobwebs in overlooked areas of the home, as well as potential mold in hard-to-see spots. A deep clean will not only give you a fresh canvas as you move in, but it will also ensure a healthy home. Though deep cleaning can be done on your own, consider hiring a cleaning service that will clean areas you may not think to.

Review Your Home Inspection Report

If you had a home inspection done before closing on your home, don’t ignore it after moving in. A home inspection report will point out problems you may need to address, even after moving in. These can be smaller tasks, such as checking all of your smoke alarms, replacing batteries where needed. It can also include larger, more expensive tasks, such as replacing an old roof or water heater.

Review Your Home Warranty

A home warranty, though elective, is crucial for new homeowners. Many home warranties cover your new home’s HVAC, appliances and major issues, such as roof problems or plumbing leaks. This can save you money from the get-go and into the future. Before you hire a professional to make repairs, check your policy and contact the home warranty company to discuss what is covered and what is not.