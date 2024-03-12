The 2024 colors of the year are here, and this year’s trend forecast features nature-inspired tones, inspiring the feeling of togetherness and peace. From earthy hues like terra-cotta and forest-core greens to coastal inspired blue hues, here are just some of the 2024 colors of the year, and tips for how (and where) you can incorporate them throughout your home.

Pantone: Peach Fuzz

A warm, welcoming peach shade, according to Pantone, Peach Fuzz has an all-embracing spirit that enriches the mind, body and soul. A bright but gentle shade like Peach Fuzz can add softness to any room, creating a relaxing atmosphere. This vintage-turned-contemporary color makes for a great accent wall color, adding a subtle pop of color to a room. Peach Fuzz also offers an effortless option for decor items, such as rugs, pillows or other textiles.

Benjamin Moore: Blue Nova

Blue Nova is a rich, classic shade of blue representing both modern and traditional styles that are popular in homes today. An elevated and sumptuous hue, Blue Nova is an alluring color that balances depth and intrigue with confidence and comfort. Though this works well as an accent color, drenching an entire room, such as an office, library or living room adds opulence and coziness to your space.

Krylon: Bluebird

Bluebird, while in the same color family as Blue Nova, combines the popularity of pale, pastel hues with a bold, bright tone. Designed to be an uplifting color for both inside and outside a home, Bluebird was created to spark joy and contentment within a space. This welcoming color harmonizes effortlessly with both warm and cool shades, making it the perfect balance in accent pieces, vintage furnishings and modern elements throughout a room.

Sherwin-Williams: Upward

Upward, another blue hue, is a bright, breezy shade designed to infuse peacefulness into a home. A tranquil color, Upward represents the gentle forward momentum of life, and offers a carefree, sunny day energy that will prompt individuals to take a pause and infuse a sense of ease. Though this is blue, Upward can be used as a neutral, painting walls or ceilings, accented with earth-tones, without overwhelming the space.

Behr: Cracked Pepper

Cracked Pepper is a moody yet sophisticated shade designed for those with a growing desire for using darker colors throughout their homes. A soft black charcoal, Cracked Pepper evokes a sense of confidence and individuality that can fit into any home style, from mid-century modern to rustic farmhouse. Because of its organic nature, this color can be paired with plush textiles, like a shag rug, for a cozy space, or paired with more metallic accents and exposed architectural elements for a more industrial feel.

Glidden: Limitless

Limitless is a warm, nearly-yellow neutral that fits into almost every color scheme. Designed with both warm and cool tones, this “anything-but-yellow honey beige” embraces the earth-tone trend, replacing cool-toned grays. This versatile color can be used on large surfaces, such as kitchen cabinets and walls, or it can be used for accents, like baseboards and trim, making the space feel larger, brighter and welcoming.