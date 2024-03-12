Many people dream about owning their own home and creating a space that is all their own. However, a lot of people turn to renting before purchasing a home, and when it comes to personalizing a rented space, sometimes options can be limited. While you may not be able to paint your walls your favorite color or undertake a major renovation, there are still many options available to design a rental space that is welcoming, cozy and full of personal touches. Here are some ways you can make your rental feel like home.

Hang Artwork and Personal Photos

Personalizing your rental space is a creative and effective way to make it truly feel like home. Consider utilizing removable wall hooks or command strips to avoid damaging the walls while displaying your favorite artwork and cherished personal photos. Not only will this add a touch of personality to your space, it also creates a warm and inviting atmosphere that reflects your personal style.

Incorporate Houseplants (Real or Fake)

Bringing life and vibrancy into your rental can easily be achieved with greenery. Whether you prefer the freshness of real plants or the convenience of realistic fake plants, they can significantly impact the ambiance of your living space. Opt for low-maintenance plants to ensure they thrive in the environment, and strategically place them throughout the home to create a cohesive feel. Houseplants add aesthetic appeal and can contribute to a healthier indoor environment by improving air quality.

Swap Out Lightbulbs

A simple yet impactful way to alter the ambiance of your rented space is to change out the lighting. Choose bulbs with warmer tones or customize the lighting to suit your preferences. Experiment with different fixtures and wattages for each room. The right lighting can transform the mood of a room, making it cozier and more inviting.

Ditch Outdated Blinds

Say goodbye to outdated blinds and consider installing curtains or modern shades that align with your personal style. Choose neutral tones or patterns that compliment your existing decor, allowing natural light to filter through and create a bright, open living space. This small investment can go a long way in making your rented space feel like home.