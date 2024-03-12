Thrifting is a smart and savvy way to shop, especially for the home. However, not all thrifted finds are created equal. While purchasing items like artwork or furniture can be promising with a little bit of TLC, there are some items that simply aren’t safe, healthy or savvy options. Here are items you should leave at the thrift store on your next shopping trip.

Pillows and Blankets

Thrift stores are often a treasure trove of cozy finds, but when it comes to pillows and blankets, it is wise to leave these in the shop. They may harbor allergens, bed bugs or other unwanted pests. Since washing and sanitizing them thoroughly can be challenging, it is generally safer to invest in new bedding for a fresh and hygienic start. Skimping on second-hand bedding might not be the thriftiest choice for your health and well-being.

Appliances

While the idea of spending less than half the cost on a coffee maker or blender may seem awesome, there are many risks associated with second-hand appliances, and they shouldn’t be underestimated. Used appliances can bring unforeseen problems into your home, be it a faulty wire or hidden damage. Investing in new, reliable appliances is a smarter choice for your safety, longevity and overall peace of mind.

Cribs and Car Seats

While parenthood often prompts budget-friendly options, compromising on safety is a line that should never be crossed. Thrifted cribs or car seats may lack crucial safety features, have an unknown history of accidents or have manufacturer recalls. Essential baby items should be purchased new to ensure the utmost safety for your little one.

Electrical Lighting

While vintage lighting may seem charming for your home, second-hand electrical lighting can have many risks. Outdated writing, worn-out components or non-compliance with current safety hazards could turn this thrift store score into a safety hazard. Prioritize the purchase of new lighting fixtures to ensure the safety and functionality of your home.