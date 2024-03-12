Pantone has revealed the 2024 color of the year: Peach Fuzz. With well-being as its focal point, this peach hue is inspired by softness, warmth and tranquility, extending an invitation to experience healing and embrace stillness.

Over the last 25 years, Pantone’s Color of the Year program has highlighted the fundamental roles that color plays in our shared human experience, drawing attention to the relationship between color and culture. This year, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz celebrates the all-embracing spirit that enriches the heart, mind and body.

This vintage shade has taken on a contemporary feel, and according to Pantone, highlights the desire for togetherness with others or for enjoying a moment of stillness and the feeling of sanctuary this shade creates. It inspires belonging, recalibration and an opportunity to be, feel, heal and flourish.

For those interested in incorporating Peach Fuzz into their home, Pantone has collaborated with interior designers and decor brands to showcase the color of the year. Ruggable, the original machine-washable rug, celebrates Peach Fuzz with the Ruggable x Pantone Collection. The collection transcends seasons and inspires well-being all year round with a set of three rugs, a doormat and a bath mat.

Pantone has also partnered with Spoonflower, a home decor, fabric and custom wallpaper company. Distinguished Spoonflower artists have created new designs featuring Peach Fuzz for print-on-demand wallpaper, fabrics and other decor items.

Looking for other ways to integrate Peach Fuzz into your life? Motorola has unveiled the new Razr 40 Ultra, featuring a vegan leather finish in Peach Fuzz, creating a subtle and sophisticated look. According to Pantone, this design innovation is setting unprecedented standards for what it means to connect with one another.

Polaroid has also joined Pantone in collaboration, creating a limited edition, i-Type color film with Peach Fuzz frames. They claim it will help photographers incorporate colorful feelings of togetherness and comfort into their craft.

For graphic design, Pantone has made five color palettes that Peach Fuzz harmonizes beautifully with, available on Pantone Connect—available as a mobile app, on the Web and as an extension app for Adobe Creative Cloud. Pantone Connect makes curating and designing with Peach Fuzz easy and efficient.

