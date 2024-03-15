Century 21 Real Estate celebrates the appointment of Nora Aguirre—CEO of The Aguirre Team at Century 21 Americana—as the 2024 National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) President. The award-winning industry veteran was installed at the organization’s annual Homeownership and Wealth Building Conference in Washington D.C. last week.

A real estate professional for more than 19 years, Century 21 stated that Aguirre has been honored as a NAHREP Top 250 top Latino agent, recognized as one as one of the top 25 most influential women in real estate by the Women’s Council of REALTORS®, and has led The Aguirre Team to become the #1 team by both AGC and Units within the Century 21 network in the state of Nevada for the last 4 years in a row.

In addition to Aguirre’s appointment, NAHREP announced the installation of Broker/Owner Oralia Herrera of Century 21 TK Realty Inc. as 2024 President-Elect, as well as the appointment of agent Peggy Pratt of Century 21 North East and Broker/Owner Eva Angelina Romero of Century 21 Capital Properties to its National Board of Directors.

“For more than 20 years, the Century 21 brand has been proud to work alongside NAHREP in its mission to advance sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community,” said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We are so proud to see these C21 trailblazers take on their new leadership roles as they continue to deliver the dream of homeownership to Hispanic families across the country. Their dedication to serving others has left an indelible mark on our industry and is what has helped the Century 21 brand become the leader in Hispanic consumer brand awareness.** We look forward to seeing the impact that Nora, Oralia, Peggy, and Eva will continue to make throughout the next year and beyond.”

To learn more about Century 21 or to join the ranks, please go to century21.com/about-us/contact/media.