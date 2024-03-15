The process of buying a house is filled with emotion. Buyers can fall in love with a house as soon as they see it or be so turned off by its appearance that they immediately rule it out, even if it has a long list of features in its favor. Issues that seem insignificant, even trivial, so you can have an oversized effect on buyers’ impressions.

Curb Appeal

When prospective buyers visit a property for a viewing or an open house, they form an opinion based on the appearance of the exterior. Right or wrong, that first impression will determine whether they decide to go inside and learn more about the property or simply drive away and focus on other homes for sale.

Curb appeal should be a top priority when preparing to put your house on the market. You probably already know that you should mow the lawn, trim the bushes and remove any trash from the yard, but you might overlook small details, such as cracks in the driveway or walkway, chipped paint on the siding or mailbox, or house numbers that are old and worn out. Buyers, on the other hand, will spot those things instantly. Fixing those sorts of minor issues can help create a favorable first impression.

Cleanliness

Your home should be thoroughly cleaned before you list it. Buyers will open closets to see how much storage space is available, and they’ll check appliances inside and out to assess their condition. Dirt, dust, cobwebs or stains can give buyers a negative impression. Hiring a professional cleaning service can be a smart investment. Giving your home a deep cleaning can help you sell it quickly.

Minor Damage and Cosmetic Issues

There might be several problems inside the house that you’ve learned to overlook. Things like peeling paint, small scratches or dents in walls and outdated kitchen or bathroom hardware can go unnoticed if you see them every day. Maybe those things annoyed you in the past, but you never got around to fixing them, and you just got used to living with them. Buyers will notice those kinds of issues right away. Even if they’re insignificant in the grand scheme of things, buyers can get the impression that you neglected maintenance and assume that the house has other, much more serious problems.

Look at Your Home the Way Buyers Will

Before you list your house, walk around and carefully inspect every detail through the eyes of a potential buyer. Getting input from others can be helpful. Relatives or friends who don’t live with you might notice details that you would miss. Your real estate agent can also point out issues that you should address before putting the property on the market.