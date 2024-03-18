Several mortgage companies were beset by cyberattacks in 2023, and as real estate companies carry valuable customer information, this makes them valuable targets. If you’re on a team, you share the risk with your teammates. There’s a plethora of good options out there to firm up your business cybersecurity, including more group-focused options to ensure everyone is on the right track.

Make two-factor authentication (2FA) an office rule

Two-factor authentication is a simple and essential tool for cybersecurity. To log into a secure account, you must supply not only your username and password, but also a numerical code (whether sent to your cellphone, generated by an app, etc.). If you don’t have the trusted device that receives the code, you (read: any cybercriminals) can’t log in.

If you’re a team leader, consider making all office/business accounts 2FA by default. If you’re not the boss, you can still persuade your teammates as to why 2FA is the right call when it comes to protecting clients’ info.

Take a cybersecurity class

If cybersecurity isn’t your area of expertise, there’s no shame in learning from the pros. Check if any local (or online) community colleges are offering courses on cybersecurity for professionals. Even a simple LinkedIn certification can go a long way.

Bringing in a cybersecurity instructor into your office for a group can be a valuable team-building exercise. Just be mindful of the time commitment, as the work of real estate professionals is all about hustling—and you don’t want team members feeling like they’re stuck in the office or tied down to a desk for an extended period of time when they could be out in the field.

Phishing test emails

If you’re a team leader, one way to keep team members on their toes involves using phishing test emails, i.e., emails that mimic a spam/malware email. If it’s ignored, then you know your team’s cybersecurity aptitude is where it needs to be. If one of your team members clicks on the phishing links, that’s a good indicator that some education is needed.