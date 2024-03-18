PropStream, the premier real estate lead generation platform, is attending the RESO 2024 Spring Conference from April 16-18 in Birmingham, Alabama. The event takes place at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa.

This event is set to host key industry players from like REALTOR® associations, MLSs, brokerages, and real estate technology partners, according to a release. With various sessions to address industry pain points, workgroup meetings, an award ceremony, and more, the RESO conference offers networking opportunities.

PropStream stated that CEO Brian Tepfer and Head of Industry Relations Monica Pena will be in attendance—representing the company and sharing the power of having an end-to-end lead-generation solution for real estate professionals.

Tepfer and Pena encourage any attendees to stop by and have a conversation with them.

For more information, visit https://www.propstream.com/.