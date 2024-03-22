Leading Real Estate Companies of the World recognized top-performing member firms and individuals at its Awards Gala, held last month at Wynn Las Vegas. The Gala was the culmination of LeadingRE Conference Week, a series of specialized events with participants from 20 countries and nearly 300 cities worldwide who came together to explore the trends and opportunities impacting real estate.

“Our award winners represent excellence, innovation, and leadership,” said LeadingRE President/CEO Paul Boomsma. “We are inspired by their achievements, their commitment to quality service, and their endless contributions in their local markets.”

LeadingRE stated that their top company honor, the Diamond Award, went to the company in each size category with superior engagement and performance across all LeadingRE’s business programs: Ebby Halliday REALTORS® (Plano, Texas); Michael Saunders & Company (Sarasota, Florida); Russell Real Estate Services (Strongsville, Ohio); Kentwood Real Estate (Denver, Colorado); Blanchard & Calhoun Real Estate (Augusta, Georgia); Portside Real Estate Group (Falmouth, Maine); Wilson Associates (Greenville, South Carolina); and Salmon Real Estate (Staten Island, New York).

Peter Thompson, Barfoot & Thompson (Auckland, New Zealand) earned the distinguished Leadership Award, the company stated, honoring the principal broker who displays incredible leadership through life-changing community involvement and by guiding their team to better success and well-being. Harvey Kalles Real Estate (Toronto, Canada) received the Most Innovative Brokerage Award, which honors the firm that has made an extraordinary difference for their company and their business community through an impactful and innovative program.

In recognition of extraordinary contributions to better the communities they serve, LeadingRE stated that CRYE-LEIKE REALTORS® (Memphis, Tennessee) received the Brokerage Good Things Award. Kim Vincent of Sibcy Cline REALTORS® (Cincinnati, Ohio) won the Agent Good Things Awards.

Service recognition awards were presented for sharing contributions and talent to the LeadingRE community over many years, according to a release. Earning the Chairman’s Service Award were Berry Everitt, Chas Everitt International Property Group (Johannesburg, South Africa); Whitney LaCosta, Howard Hanna | Coach Real Estate Associates (Northport, New York); Mike Pappas, The Keyes Company/Illustrated Properties (Plantation, Florida); and Pat Shea, Lyon Real Estate – A Windermere Company (Sacramento, California). Winning the President’s Service Award were Jeff Bennett, McColly Real Estate (Schererville, Indiana); Josh Epps, Fickling & Company (Macon, Georgia); Tripti Kasal, Baird & Warner (Chicago, Illinois); Suzanne Lail, Cottingham Chalk (Charlotte, NC); Paulo Lopes, Casaiberia Real Estate (Lagoa, Portugal); Gary Scott, Allen Tate Company (Charlotte, North Carolina); Robin Sheakley, Sibcy Cline REALTORS® (Cincinnati, Ohio); and Thomas Zabel, Savills Residential Agency (Berlin, Germany).

RELO DIRECT® recognized members for outstanding service and collaboration, the company stated. Earning the Platinum Member Service Excellence Award were Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) and Long Realty Company (Tucson, Arizona). Receiving the Platinum Member Leads Award were Rinehart Realty Corporation (Rock Hill, South Carolina) and The Keyes Company (Plantation, Florida).

Additional awards are as follows:

The brand’s top marketing awards included Best Website Design, presented to Wallace Real Estate (Knoxville, Tennessee) and Most Innovative Website, presented to Baird & Warner (Chicago, Illinois). Most Innovative Office Design was presented to Advisors Living (Boston, Massachusetts).

LeadingRE added that Referral of the Year Awards were presented in multiple categories: Cross Border Referral – Sibcy Cline REALTORS® (Cincinnati, Ohio) and Casaiberia Real Estate (Lagoa, Portugal); Broker to Broker Referral – @properties Christie’s International Real Estate (Chicago, Illinois) and Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate (Avon, Colorado); and Commercial Referral – Watson Realty Corp. (Jacksonville, Florida) and John L. Scott Real Estate (Bellevue, Washington).

The Crown of Excellence referral awards were given in seven company size categories: Allen Tate Company (Charlotte, North Carolina); Carolina One Real Estate (North Charleston, South Carolina); Lyon Real Estate – A Windermere Company (Sacramento, California); Kentwood Real Estate (Denver, Colorado); Dickens Mitchener (Charlotte, North Carolina); Platinum Group, REALTORS® (Colorado Springs, Colorado); Marx-Bensdorf REALTORS® (Memphis, Tennessee); and Vista Encantada REALTORS®, LLC (Albuquerque, New Mexico).

Earning the Million Dollar Club Award for Highest Valued Outgoing Closings was Houlihan Lawrence Real Estate (Rye Brook, New York). The Global Alliance Club Award for Most Outgoing International Referral Closings was presented to Brown Harris Stevens (New York, New York) and The Keyes Company (Plantation, Florida).

The firms recognized with the Pinnacle Award for having the most outgoing revenue-generating referrals were: Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania); Carolina One Real Estate (North Charleston, South Carolina); Lamacchia Realty (Waltham, Massachusetts); Dickens Mitchener (Charlotte, North Carolina); WK Real Estate (Boulder, Colorado); Marx-Bensdorf REALTORS® (Memphis, Tennessee); and Vista Encantada REALTORS®®, LLC (Albuquerque, New Mexico).

The Peak Production Award for revenue generating-sales volume in 2023 Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania); Carolina One Real Estate (North Charleston, South Carolina); Dickson Realty (Reno, Nevada); Red Oak Realty (Piedmont, California); WK Real Estate (Boulder, Colorado); Marx-Bensdorf REALTORS® (Memphis, Tennessee); and Parkway Real Estate (Chico, California).

To learn more, visit https://www.leadingre.com/.