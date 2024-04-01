Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has announced its inclusion on Fortune’s America’s Most Innovative Companies 2024 list. This marks the second year in a row Anywhere is ranked on the list, which honors companies who exhibit pioneering product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture. The company is the highest ranking residential real estate company on the list, a release noted.

The company said Anywhere champions innovation as a cornerstone of company culture and business strategy. The company espouses a future-focused workplace that encourages employees to embrace what’s possible to optimize process and cultivate big ideas for the future. Also, Anywhere leverages its unmatched scale and network to innovate through data, generative artificial intelligence, and products and technology that help support affiliated agents and brokers as they serve their customers, a release stated.

“Innovation is core to the Anywhere mission of empowering everyone’s next move, which is why I am incredibly proud to once again be named one of America’s Most Innovative Companies,” said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere president and chief executive officer. “The recognition by Fortune is a testament to our employees, who embrace change and challenge the status quo to lead the world on a better journey home.”

“At Anywhere, every employee is empowered to embrace what’s possible as we work together to lead into the future,” added Tanya Reu-Narvaez, Anywhere chief people officer. “I am extraordinarily proud of this recognition because it speaks to the core of who we are and honors the curiosity and creativity of our phenomenal people, who aren’t afraid to make things better, faster, and simpler every day.”

For more information, visit https://anywhere.re/. Access the entire Fortune list of America’s Most Innovative Companies 2024 list here.