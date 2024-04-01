During the summer, take some time to clean and inspect your siding. That will give you an opportunity to find and fix problems and prevent future issues.

Wash the siding to get rid of dirt and grime. If you aren’t sure how to clean your siding, consult the manufacturer’s website.

Inspect the siding and look for cracks, holes, soft spots, fading, loose pieces, and signs of an insect infestation. Repair or replace damaged siding.

If your neighbor’s house has energy-efficient windows, sunlight can reflect off the glass and cause your siding to melt.

Ask your neighbor to cover the window with a screen or an awning or plant a tree or bush between your homes. Once you’ve addressed the source of the issue, replace your damaged siding.