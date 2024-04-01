Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® has announced that Notable has joined its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources for its global network of 550 market-leading real estate firms.

Notable offers pay-at-close home improvement financing so sellers can prepare their homes to sell faster and for more. By offering Notable’s low-friction line of credit to clients, agents can secure more listings, elevate prices and accelerate sales, a release noted. Brokers can also align with Notable to offer a seamless, branded lending experience that benefits clients and agents, while strengthening the brokerage brand.

According to LeadingRE Vice President, Sales/Partnerships Jeff Kennedy, “Notable serves an underserved market segment that is ripe for innovation. We’re excited to align with such a strong company and look forward to working with them in the coming year.”

“Notable is thrilled to join LeadingRE’s Solutions Group. The companies within LeadingRE represent some of the most thoughtful and sophisticated brokerages in the industry. We are excited to empower brokerages and their agents with a best-in-class financing solution that enhances their brand and wins listings.” said Austin Lane, CEO of Notable.

For more information, visit https://www.leadingre.com/.