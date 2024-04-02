United Real Estate has announced the grand reopening of its Dallas headquarters. The new flagship office marks United’s continued national expansion in serving Dallas-Fort Worth and North Texas. The comprehensive facility not only serves as the hub for the company’s Dallas brokerage operations, but also houses additional business units and executive offices.

The company stated that the move follows their October 2023 merger with Insight Realty Network, based in Fort Worth. United’s Texas locations now include Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Frisco, Allen, Austin and Houston.

“This space is a significant commitment to our growing agent base. It also provides landmark visibility for the company and our agents and easy access to clients who are meeting daily in buying and selling homes and other types of real estate transactions. The DFW market is currently home to approximately 1,000 agents on its way to our target market penetration of 3,000 in North Texas,” stated Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate.

United stated that agents across the DFW region will now have access to a centralized location ideal for conducting business and client meetings. Situated at 5217 Alpha Road, Suite 110, the 8,000-square-foot space is strategically located adjacent to the bustling Galleria in Midtown and less than two blocks from Dallas’ major thoroughfares, Tollway and I-635.

“A real estate office belongs in the community, and with the ease of access for agents and clients, it is already being highly utilized. It is a state-of-the-art facility with the latest technology and architectural design and something our agents are very proud of. Their hard work is the reason we can provide it,” explained Nick Bristow, managing broker for United. “United Real Estate has become the gold standard of real estate companies, and this upscale office is a reflection of who we are, the level of professionalism we carry and a testament to how seriously we take serving our agents and clients.”

For more information, visit http://www.unitedrealestate.com/.