Compass has announced the brokerage will be expanding its nationwide footprint through the acquisition of Latter & Blum, an historic 100+-year-old real estate giant with more than 3,000 agents and 32 offices across the Gulf Coast region of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The move brings Compass into New Orleans and the broader Louisiana and Mississippi markets.

Latter & Blum agents closed $3.6 billion in transaction volume in 2023. With this addition, Compass will have a presence in an area many Compass agents favor for expansion and Latter & Blum agents gain access to a vast agent referral network and the industry’s leading technology platform, a release noted.



“We are excited to welcome the number one brokerage in the Gulf South to Compass,” said Compass Founder & CEO Robert Reffkin. “We will now have a firm presence across the Gulf Coast, from Texas to Florida, providing more opportunities for our agents to transact and better serve their clients.”



Founded in 1916, Latter & Blum is led by Chairman Robert Merrick and CEO Lacey Merrick Conway, who will continue to manage operations locally. Compass stated Latter & Blum’s culture of opportunity mirrors its own dedication to collaboration and growth. In less than a decade, Compass has attracted top agents and welcomed like-minded firms to become the nation’s largest residential brokerage by sales volume, a release noted.



“At Latter & Blum, we take pride in creating life-changing opportunities and meaningful careers for agents,” said Merrick Conway. “This partnership enhances our commitment, providing our agents and the local community access to an expansive referral network and cutting-edge tools driving the industry forward while maintaining our local culture and expertise.

Compass has continued to invest in strengthening its agent-focused tools and programs. Last fall, the company launched Compass AI, a machine-learning tool that empowers agents to craft compelling listing descriptions and design effective marketing strategies. Additionally, Compass announced an international referral program in partnership with Barnes International, a leading European brokerage.