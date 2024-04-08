If you’re planning to remodel your bathroom, you might be struggling to select the right fixtures. With so many options available, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Here are some things to prioritize when shopping for new bathroom fixtures.

Durability

Since your bathroom is used every day, you should invest in fixtures that will last. You don’t have to spend a fortune, but you should select products that are made with quality materials by reputable companies. Spending a bit more now can save you money in the long run.

Style

You might dream of a traditional bathroom with bronze or brass fixtures, or you mightprefer soft colors that promote relaxation or a modern and minimalist appearance. No matter what type of vibe you want to create, you can find fixtures that suit your vision. Just make sure that all the fixtures you select will work together to give the bathroom a cohesive look.

Energy Efficiency

Upgrading your bathroom can be an opportunity to reduce your energy usage and save money on your future utility bills. Look for a toilet and shower head that will use less water and energy-efficient light fixtures.

Storage

You’ll need places to keep things like extra shampoo, towels and toilet paper. Find a shelf or a vanity with drawers or cabinets so you’ll have plenty of storage space.

Measurements

Before you start to look at specific products, measure the dimensions of the bathroom so you know how much space you have to work with. Sketch a simple diagram of the bathroom, including the locations of the door, window and electrical outlets.

When you’re shopping for fixtures, having a diagram will help you narrow down your choices. For example, you might realize that a vanity you love would take up too much space and make the bathroom feel crowded.

Make sure there will be enough space for people to move around easily. This is particularly important if two people will brush their teeth or get ready for work or school at the same time.

Budget

With home improvement projects, cost is always an important factor. Figure out how much you’re comfortable spending before you begin shopping.

Think about which features are most important to you and which will get the most use. It will make sense to spend more on those products and less on other items. Knowing what your budget is and setting clear priorities will help you strike the right balance and select the best combination of fixtures.

If you’re working with a contractor, remember to factor in the cost of labor. You shouldalso leave room in your budget for unanticipated expenses.

When homeowners renovate, they often run into snags, such as mold, outdated wiring, and building code violations. Those sorts of things must be addressed, and repairs add to the total price tag. Prepare for that possibility by leaving some wiggle room in your budget.