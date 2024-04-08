Damage to the foundation can produce ripple effects throughout an entire house. Homeowners often don’t realize that issues they see are signs of a foundation problem, or they don’t notice changes that develop gradually.

Cracks in the Walls

Sometimes cracks are problematic, and sometimes they aren’t. It’s important to know which kinds of cracks you should be concerned about. Hairline cracks and vertical cracks in walls are normal. A crack that’s less than 1/8” wide is a cosmetic issue that you can fix yourself.

If you see horizontal or diagonal cracks, there’s a foundation problem that needs to be addressed as soon as possible. You should also have the foundation inspected if you see a crack wider than 1/8” or a crack with one end that’s wider than the other.

Gaps Near Windows, Cabinets and Other Fixtures

As the foundation shifts, gaps can gradually form. You might notice small spaces between window frames and walls, or you might realize that cabinets or counters have started to separate from the walls. Even a small gap is a sign of a serious problem. Openings around windows can let in moisture, which can lead to mold and mildew. Gaps near windows can also allow termites and other insects to get into the house.

Doors and Windows Are Hard to Open and Close

A shifting foundation can affect the alignment of windows and doors and make it difficult to open them or latch them shut. An issue with a single window or door might not point to a foundation problem, but difficulties with multiple windows and doors can be linked to a damaged foundation.

Walls, Ceilings or Floors Are No Longer Straight and Level

A foundation that’s damaged or that has shifted can cause walls to bow in or separate from the rest of the house and make ceilings and floors sag or become warped. When you walk through the house, the flooring might bounce or feel soft and spongy. These are all signs of a serious foundation problem that requires professional attention.

Musty Odor in the Basement

If you notice a musty smell when you go down to the basement, it’s a sign of a moisture problem. Moisture that seeps in through cracks in the foundation can lead to mold, mildew, rot and other structural issues.

Chimney Is Damaged or Crooked

When the foundation shifts, it can affect the entire house, including the chimney. You probably don’t inspect your chimney too often, so it can be easy to miss signs of a problem unless you’re looking for them. Check to see if your chimney is cracked, broken or leaning to one side. If so, the issue started with the foundation.

Siding Is Damaged

Siding can get cracked, warped or loose for numerous reasons, including extreme weather and poor installation. A damaged foundation is another possible cause. If your siding is damaged and you have also noticed other signs of a foundation problem, have a contractor conduct an inspection.