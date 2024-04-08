The Environmental Protection Agency requires routine testing of water that comes from a public supply, but those rules don’t apply to water from private wells. If you get water from a well, it’s your responsibility to make sure that it’s safe to drink. Well water can be contaminated with a variety of substances that can endanger your family’s health. That’s why regular testing is critical.

Common Contaminants Found in Well Water

Water from a well might harbor bacteria, parasites, chemicals, metals and other substances that are hazardous to human health. Many of those substances won’t lead to health problems at low levels, but higher concentrations can be cause for concern. Certain bacteria are harmless to people, but high levels of those bacteria in water can indicate that the water likely contains additional substances that can endanger human health.

If your house is located near a factory or a farm, you might have to worry about other hazards. For example, manufacturing byproducts, pesticides and animal waste might find their way into the water that supplies your well.

When to Have Your Well Water Tested

You should have your well water tested annually, plus any other time when you have reason to be concerned. For instance, you might notice a change in the smell or taste of your water, a member of your family might develop an unexplained illness, or neighbors who also get water from a well might get sick.

You might need to have your well water tested after an event that can impact the water supply. For example, if the area floods, or if a leak or an accident releases a hazardous substance into the environment, you should get your water tested. Repairing or replacing part of a well can allow contaminants to enter the water supply. After you have work done on your well, have a water sample tested.

How to Get Your Well Water Tested

Your state or local health department or environmental department can test a sample of water from your well. A representative from the department can help you figure out which substances you should test for. They’ll be familiar with the types of contaminants that are frequently found in the water in your area and will also be aware of potential sources of contamination, such as factories, that are located nearby.

After the water sample is tested, you should receive a report. If the analysis reveals an unsafe level of contamination, you’ll have to figure out how to treat it. A local company that specializes in water treatment can install a filtration system or recommend another solution.