Looking for a new place to live can be filled with a lot of choices. With so many options to choose from and so many compromises that must be made, it can get overwhelming if you are not careful. One of the biggest decisions you’ll make when searching for a new home is its location. Picking your new neighborhood can be difficult, particularly for those with young children. Here are four considerations you should keep at the forefront of your mind when choosing your next neighborhood.

General Proximity

There’s a reason real estate agents tout the phrase “location location!” Everything about your new home can be changed, remodeled, or refitted to fit your needs– everything except for its location. Understanding the general proximity of your prospective neighborhood to key places of interest is vital. Evaluate what schools are nearby.

Verify if there is transit nearby. Find out what businesses, amenities and shops are close by. If you have school-aged children, be sure to search the overall ranking of the prospective schools. Consider the amenities you would like your neighborhood to have, whether it’s a park, pool, gym, restaurant or easy access to public transit.

Neighborhood Safety

Safety is a key concern for any new homeowners, and the most important thing to consider when choosing your next neighborhood is its overall safety. You can check with the local municipality or police station to see if there are any published crime statistics for the area. Many listing sites will also have a section to address and score the overall safety of an area.

Noise Level

Loud neighbors, noisy traffic and bustling businesses can all contribute to the noise level in a neighborhood. Be sure you can tolerate the sounds and sights of the neighborhood at all times of day. It’s an excellent idea to drive by at various times of the week and hours of the day; a quiet neighborhood during the workday may mean a bustling party happens in the night hours. Ask people in the neighborhood about the noise–you’ll certainly want to hear about the freight train that travels nightly on the tracks behind the house before committing to a location.

Bikeable and Walkable

Hoping to get outside and get exercise or simply looking for an eco-friendly way to travel? Check to see how bikeable and walkable the neighborhood is for your needs. Look for well-maintained sidewalks, bike paths, trails and enforced traffic speeds. You can also check Walkscore.com for an overall ranking on both fronts.