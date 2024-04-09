Spring sunshine is on its way and there is no better time to give your home the extra TLC that it needs. Whether you are preparing to sell, or simply want to revitalize your home’s look and feel this season, there are a few steps you can take to ensure that your home and yard look its best. While you’re tackling your important maintenance tasks this season, take time to check these four simple chores off your list to ensure your home is fully ready for spring.

Wash Your Windows

There’s no doubt that your windows take a beating when keeping out cold winds and the dust and dirt that can accumulate during winter and fall storms. Wash the inside and outside of your windows to brighten your home and embrace the springtime sunshine. Use a gentle setting on a pressure washer to get a sparkling shine outdoors, and use a little elbow grease to make sure they sparkle from the inside.

Plan for a Spring Declutter

Warmer weather means you can safely store items outdoors without risk of damage from the rain; check the forecast for a sunny day free of spring showers, and plan for a declutter of your garage and storage spaces. Have the weekend free? Go the extra mile and plan for a warm-weather yard sale. You’ll be relieved to have the extra space.

Focus on Your Yard

Once winter storms have passed, you’ll want to take steps to get your lawn back into shape. Prune and trim bushes, trees and rose bushes to ensure they stay vibrant throughout the year. Rake any debris that winter storms may have brought to your yard. To make your lawn look its best, aerate your lawn using a soil conditioner product. This is also the ideal time of year to reseed and use fertilizer to cover any balding spots in your lawn.

Store Your Winter Items

As the seasons change, so do our wardrobe and outdoor gear needs. Now is the time to put away and properly store any winter gear for next season. Large winter coats should be dry-cleaned and stored for next year. If you notice you have cold-weather items in your closet that you didn’t use all winter, donate them to a worthy cause. Lighter jackets and sweatshirts can stay in your closet if you are expecting a wet spring, but be sure to pair down your items if you won’t need access to all of them.