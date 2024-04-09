ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Anywhere Real Estate Inc. portfolio of brands, has announced its latest affiliation with O’Brien Realty ERA Powered. Serving Southern Maryland across five locations with over 100 agents, the firm was founded in 1980 by Owner and Principal Broker, Mike O’Brien. A Vietnam War veteran, O’Brien has worked with many active and inactive military clients over the years.

“Longevity is the ultimate goal and that means securing future growth and taking a look at potential succession plans,” Mike O’Brien, broker/owner of O’Brien Realty ERA Powered. “While this process comes with plenty of moving parts, ERA Real Estate can provide the formal infrastructure to keep us grounded and always make sure we’re moving in the right direction while we handle more complex needs. In addition to nationally recognized systems and services, ERA Real Estate also provides us with the flexibility to handle these needs in the ways that we know work. It provides us with the opportunity to invigorate our brand for the future, without losing grip on our legacy.”

Now as part of the ERA Real Estate network, O’Brien stated that he and his full-service company’s affiliated agents will be able to utilize the business-building tools and marketing programs to connect buyers and sellers. O’Brien plans to rely on these updated technologies and platforms to attract like-minded brokers looking to create synergies that can fuel growth and expand the company’s existing footprint.

“Mike and his team are one of the premier real estate providers in Southern Maryland and we know that they’ll instantly make their presence felt within the ERA network,” said Alex Vidal, president of ERA® Real Estate. “Mike’s experience goes beyond real estate sales and includes being named one of the area’s leading land developers as well. While he and his company are sure to make waves in the Maryland market, we are even more excited by how much his experience can benefit the greater ERA Real Estate family. Although the brand is what provides the physical tools and resources, every agent and broker is a resource in themself, and as many of the O’Brien clients can attest to, Mike is one of the most valuable.”

