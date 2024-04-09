Great lighting is a major asset in any home, but homeowners often forget this vital element when thinking about their home decor and design. While it may be an easy feature to overlook to the untrained eye, the best public areas (think of your favorite shopping places and businesses) often feature ample bright lighting. Finding the secrets to lighting your space with the staging tips can do wonders for your home. These lighting secrets are just what you need to upgrade your home this season.

Think in Levels

Lighting should not be approached in a one-and-done manner. The best lighting features complement the space and light in layers or levels. Just as you want to use vertical space when considering artwork and decor, you don’t want to forget vertical space when considering your lighting.

This is often a feature where modern design shines in homes, if you have an older home, consider adding recessed bulbs if you’re able to remodel. If that isn’t in the budget, find floor lamps and other fixtures that focus on lighting the taller spaces of your home. Pair that with other lighting fixtures to ensure each level gets some lighting attention.

Pro tip: Don’t neglect outdoor landscaping lights when it comes to this rule. Pathway lighting and overhead lighting can all make the exterior spaces come together.

Modernize Your Light Fixtures

Swapping out any dated light fixtures can do a lot to bring your home into the 21st century. This simple investment can have a big impact–even if you’re not in a place where a full remodel and modernization is a possibility. Clean and modern fixtures have a big visual impact, and swapping out your lighting for efficient and modern options can also have a big impact on your electric bill, making it a good upgrade that offers some easy ROI.