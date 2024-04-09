Improving the decor in your space can feel like a big chore which is why the most well-decorated homes curate their space in small and sustainable steps. Instead of treating it like a race where you have to get everything done at once, approach your decor from a long-term curated perspective. This will ensure that your space is not filled with clutter or items that you don’t truly love. These simple purchases are sure to elevate your decor, so be on the lookout for a way to bring one home every time you want to update your space a little.

Decorative Storage Baskets

Storage baskets are key to keeping an organized and calm looking space. they are the perfect way to hide unsightly items like extra shoes or spare blankets. finding a new beautiful basket can elevate your space well also encouraging more organization and last mess. This makes a new basket a win-win purchase for any space.

Local Art

Check out your local farmers market or a nearby art museum to find pieces of interest that are within your budget and unique to your space. Supporting a local artist can be an excellent way to boost your local economy and elevate your space at the same time. If a unique piece of art isn’t in your budget, look for a reprint or check with a community college to see if they have any student artwork for sale at a reasonable rate.

Fresh Flowers

Fresh flowers are a very inexpensive way to add life and color to your space without a lot of commitment. A small bundle of grocery store flowers is very inexpensive, and you can change them out based on the season, your style preferences, or whatever happens to be on sale that week. Fresh flowers are an excellent way to breathe life into your space and add new interest and variety. On a budget? Ask a neighbor if you can have some of their flowers or grow your own!

Interesting Coffee Table Book

Coffee table books can be the perfect way to express your interests and have more color and variety in a while curated space. opt for a vibrant coffee table book filled with photos of far-off locations, or choose a recipe book full of delicious warming ingredients that you would love to try. Whatever you choose, you’re sure to add a little bit more of your own personality into your space, which should always be the goal of great decor.