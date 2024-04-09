Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

In real estate, social media marketing is one of your top ways to gather business in the modern age, but it’s not always easy to keep your momentum up. When you’ve been at content creation for a while, it gets harder and harder to keep the social grind going.

AI is an ever-trending topic of conversation as of late, especially when it pertains to marketing. AI software, like ChatGPT, is a powerful tool to help you work on your social media marketing and help you pick up in the spots you are lacking.

Here are some of the ways you can implement AI into your social media marketing:

Idea generation

The longer you do social media marketing, the harder it can be to come up with new ideas for content to share. The classics always exist: listings, events, etc. But fun and original content is always a must to keep your socials fresh and new.

For when you’re fresh out of ideas, you can turn to ChatGPT and other AI software to help you make a list of new ideas to keep handy for when you need that new content. Prompt the AI to give you as many ideas as you want, and be specific with the type of account you are and what kind of marketing content you want it to be.

Here’s what ChatGPT recommended when asked for “three ideas for social media posts to help me promote my real estate business as a buyer’s agent that specializes in first-time homebuyers.”

Captioning your posts

Captions can be one of the hardest parts when it comes to social media content. A lot of times we expend the brunt of our creativity on creating the content or taking the photos for a post, and have nothing left to use when it comes to writing a great caption.

ChatGPT and other AI software can step in and help you create fun and eye-catching captions to accompany your posts. You can prompt the AI to write you a caption based on whatever your post is: a new listing, an upcoming event, a promotion you’re running and more. ChatGPT will even include relevant hashtags when you specify what app you’re sharing the caption to.

Creating a content strategy

If you’ve got the post ideas and the captioning down it may feel like you’re set to go on your social media strategy. However, social media marketing is more than just good posts: it’s also about when you post, how often and who you’re targeting.

Creating your social media posting strategy can be hard to nail down, whether you’re experienced in the marketing form or not. Social media is ever-changing and ever-evolving, but using AI can help you organize yourself into a well-oiled marketing machine.

You can prompt ChatGPT and other AI software with questions about who your best audience to reach is with your business, what time you can post to best reach that audience, and even request it to make a calendar to post your content throughout the month.

Here’s what ChatGPT had to say when asked about the “best time of day to post content as a real estate agent if I am marketing to 25-35 year olds looking to buy their first home?”

Using AI will absolutely help you refresh your social media marketing and get you on track to keep growing your business. However, there are a few things to keep in mind when you start to implement this technology. AI aggregates its responses from already existing content online, so be sure not to directly copy what it gives you, but rather use it as a basis and rewrite in your own words to avoid plagiarism.

