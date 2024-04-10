Jason Mitchell will be engaging in a timely and critical conversation with Kari Lake, Arizona candidate for U.S. Senate, focusing on the current state and future trajectory of the housing market in Arizona and across the United States.

The discussion—scheduled for Tuesday, Apr. 16 from 10:00 to 11:30 A.M.—will take place at the JMG Headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona. This event will also be available to a wider audience through a live online broadcast.

Topics of discussion will include the pressing issues of housing affordability, the availability of low-income housing and insights into shaping the future of housing policies not only within Arizona but on a national scale.

“Housing remains a critical cornerstone of our economy and community stability,” said Jason Mitchell. “I am honored to host Kari Lake for this important conversation as we delve into the challenges and opportunities facing our housing market and how we can work towards meaningful solutions.”

Kari Lake brings a wealth of insights into legislative approaches and potential policy reforms aimed at addressing housing issues that impact families and communities, according to a release.

Mitchell stated that this event promises to offer valuable perspectives for industry professionals, policymakers, and concerned citizens alike.

To register for the in-person event or online broadcast, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/town-hall-with-kari-lake-tickets-880444421967?aff=oddtdtcreator.