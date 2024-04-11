Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® has partnered with Reliance, a leading real estate technology company, to offer a new AI-driven social marketing engine for its agents called MediaBoosterAI.

With the ability to purchase and customize an array of digital advertising packages—from listing alerts to office updates and agent news—Fox & Roach, REALTORS® stated they can design social media campaigns that build its brand and communicate almost any message to its target audience straight from the company’s Reliance website dashboard.

“We have partnered with Reliance as our technology provider for several years with great results and are excited to bring this advertising product to our agents,” said Rajeev Sajja, senior vice president of Digital Marketing and Innovation at Fox & Roach. “Reliance has always been on the forefront of leveraging proven technology and driving results to their clients.”

Thanks to the AI-powered and automated technology of MediaBoosterAI, Reliance stated they simplify the complex world of digital marketing for its real estate clientele, saving agents time and brokerages expense. This added flexibility brings another feature of Reliance’s comprehensive suite of services to its real estate customers like Fox & Roach.

“With results that are 13 times higher than the typical generic ad platforms, we help real estate businesses like Fox & Roach truly stand out,” says Nick Villanti, chief operating officer at Reliance. “Our built-in packages enable agents to reach the right buyers, build stronger customer relationships with their sellers, and achieve recognition in their marketplace.”

For more information, visit https://www.foxroach.com/.