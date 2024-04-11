ERA® Real Estate has announced its latest affiliation with Bon Anno Realty ERA Powered, a 40-year-old mainstay in the Long Island real estate market.

Originally founded by Lucille Bonanno in 1984, the company is now entering its third generation of ownership/management by Lucille’s son, Russell “Russ” Bonanno, and her grandson, Russ Bonanno Jr.



“Our name is what sets us apart,” said Russell “Russ” Bonanno, broker/owner of Bon Anno Realty ERA Powered. “We’ve been in the market for forty years and are widely known among Massapequa locals for the superior level of service we bring to the table. Although we want to evolve along with the growing real estate industry, we know that we can’t sacrifice this name recognition and that’s why ERA Real Estate’s ERA Powered branding option was perfect for us. We want our market to know that we’re still Bon Anno, but better.”



Russ is the primary broker/owner while his son Russ Jr. is the associate broker/manager and the primary overseer of agent onboarding, a release noted. Together, the Bonannos offer residential and commercial real estate assistance primarily in Massapequa, Seaford and Farmingdale, New York, as well as other parts of Long Island and New York City.

Their primary goals following the affiliation are to leverage their company’s affiliation with ERA Real Estate to connect with more clients outside of their current service area, as well as to provide their agents with a more robust and reliable network infrastructure, and to recruit more agents and pursue M&A opportunities, a release noted.

“We love the level of personal connection that being a family-run business allows us to provide our clients,” Russell “Russ Jr.” Bonanno, associate broker of Bon Anno Realty ERA Powered. “However, we know that we could benefit from a little more formal infrastructure. With the backing of ERA Real Estate, we can provide our agents with a more formalized onboarding and training process, while also giving us more bandwidth to handle problems ahead of time, instead of needing to play catch up.”



The company shared that Russ came into the family business in 1986, first as an agent, and then later as a broker in 1990. After his mother left the business in 1995, Russ took a more pronounced leadership role where he helped oversee some of the company’s most marked periods of growth. Russ Jr., who joined the firm in 2014, was raised in Seaford, and spent much of his childhood in and around the office, where he was able to learn the business at a young age. Today, the company notes that both Russ’ have continued the work that Lucille started and have made “Bonanno” a reputable name in the area.

“The ultimate goal of an entrepreneur is to establish generational success, and that’s exactly what the Bonannos have been able to achieve for the past forty years in one of the most coveted markets on the East Coast,” said Russell “Russ Jr. ” Bonanno, Associate Broker of Bon Anno Realty ERA Powered. “Their name and their reputation precede them in the Long Island real estate industry, and to be able to add that level of trust to the ERA Real Estate New York network is incredible. We understand the difficulties that family-run businesses face, especially in terms of finding the time and resources to keep agents up to speed, and we’re excited to help the Bonannos streamline their current efforts and adjust their sights to maintaining success in yet another generation.”

Massapequa is located in the heart of Long Island, less than one hour from New York City and roughly ninety minutes from the Hamptons.

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.