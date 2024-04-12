The Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire metro area ranked as February’s hottest housing market for the sixth time in the last year, according to a new report from Realtor.com. Manchester-Nashua hit number 1 for the first time in March 2021 and has been a mainstay at the top of the list ever since.

Realtor.com’s Market Hotness rankings for February take into account two aspects of the housing market: market demand (measured by unique views per property on Realtor.com) and the pace of the market (measured by the number of days a listing remains active on Realtor.com).

Overall, the report found that while the country saw home prices climb just 0.3% in February, the hottest markets saw 3.8% annual price growth. Though hot market price growth continues to outpace U.S. price growth, the report stated that the margin has narrowed significantly in recent months.

The top 10 hottest housing markets of February 2024:

Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire

Views per property vs U.S.: 36

Median days on the market: 23

Median listing price: $572,000

Rochester, New York

Views per property vs U.S.: 3

Median days on the market: 24

Median listing price: $250,000

Worcester, Massachusetts-Connecticut

Views per property vs U.S.: 2.7

Median days on the market: 30

Median listing price: $499,000

Springfield, Massachusetts

Views per property vs U.S.: 3

Median days on the market: 38

Median listing price: $350,000

Columbus, Ohio

Views per property vs U.S.: 2.4

Median days on the market: 38

Median listing price: $377,000

Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire

Views per property: 2.1

Median days on the market: 33

Median listing price: $854,000

Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Connecticut

Views per property: 3.5

Median days on the market: 41

Median listing price: $400,000

Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Massachusetts

Views per property: 2.3

Median days on the market: 38

Median listing price: $500,000

Concord, New Hampshire

Views per property: 3.4

Median days on the market: 42

Median listing price: $550,000

Oshkosh-Neenah, Wisconsin

Views per property: 2.6

Median days on the market: 41

Median listing price: $325,000

For the full report, click here.