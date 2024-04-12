The Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire metro area ranked as February’s hottest housing market for the sixth time in the last year, according to a new report from Realtor.com. Manchester-Nashua hit number 1 for the first time in March 2021 and has been a mainstay at the top of the list ever since.
Realtor.com’s Market Hotness rankings for February take into account two aspects of the housing market: market demand (measured by unique views per property on Realtor.com) and the pace of the market (measured by the number of days a listing remains active on Realtor.com).
Overall, the report found that while the country saw home prices climb just 0.3% in February, the hottest markets saw 3.8% annual price growth. Though hot market price growth continues to outpace U.S. price growth, the report stated that the margin has narrowed significantly in recent months.
The top 10 hottest housing markets of February 2024:
- Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire
Views per property vs U.S.: 36
Median days on the market: 23
Median listing price: $572,000
- Rochester, New York
Views per property vs U.S.: 3
Median days on the market: 24
Median listing price: $250,000
- Worcester, Massachusetts-Connecticut
Views per property vs U.S.: 2.7
Median days on the market: 30
Median listing price: $499,000
- Springfield, Massachusetts
Views per property vs U.S.: 3
Median days on the market: 38
Median listing price: $350,000
- Columbus, Ohio
Views per property vs U.S.: 2.4
Median days on the market: 38
Median listing price: $377,000
- Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire
Views per property: 2.1
Median days on the market: 33
Median listing price: $854,000
- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Connecticut
Views per property: 3.5
Median days on the market: 41
Median listing price: $400,000
- Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Massachusetts
Views per property: 2.3
Median days on the market: 38
Median listing price: $500,000
- Concord, New Hampshire
Views per property: 3.4
Median days on the market: 42
Median listing price: $550,000
- Oshkosh-Neenah, Wisconsin
Views per property: 2.6
Median days on the market: 41
Median listing price: $325,000
For the full report, click here.