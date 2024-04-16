Above, Christina Balas

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced the appointment of Christina Balas as vice president of servicing and operations.

In her new role, Balas will develop critical initiatives to drive affiliate performance, satisfaction and engagement with a focus on growing market share and increasing agent productivity. She will also lead the brand’s team of franchise performance consultants, the broker services group and the onboarding and transitions team.

Previously Balas spearheaded strategy development and nationwide operations for Coldwell Banker Commercial. As a woman and first-generation American, she has long advocated for equity and inclusion that calls for participation as the key to achieving progress.

“Christina is both highly strategic and highly energetic and will bring a fresh approach to how we service our customers. Her demonstrated ability lies in crafting business strategies that enhance overall performance which will serve our brokers and our brand extremely well,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “I am confident she will foster a culture of growth and efficiency within the franchise while aligning operations with the brand’s overall business objectives.”

