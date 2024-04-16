Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced its expansion in the Baltimore Metropolitan area, thanks to its latest affiliation: Harris Hawkins & Co., a Black-owned, woman-led business, now operating as CENTURY 21 Harris Hawkins & Co.

Founded in 2020 by Baltimore natives Tiffany Harris and Brandi Hawkins, the company is now owned and operated by Harris.

“As soon as we met with the team at Century 21 Real Estate, we felt an immediate connection,” said Harris. “They perfectly understood our needs, while also respecting our local identity. The CENTURY 21 brand will provide us with the tools and name recognition to help elevate our business goals and marketing efforts, while still allowing us to maintain our own autonomy as we continue to employ the practices that we know work best in Baltimore. We understand that our identity and our backgrounds mean the world to our clients. Baltimore is a tight-knit community with its own unique charm that can only be fully appreciated by someone with Baltimore roots. At our heart, we’re a Baltimore business that values the people and the stories behind every transaction, not the dollars and the statistics.”

Century 21 highlights Harris Hawkins’ community involvement, from Harris’s membership on local real estate boards to the company’s high school internship program. Done in collaboration with the Mayor’s Office of Employment and Development (MOED) Baltimore Westside Youth Opportunities provides students with the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and mentorship in the real estate industry.

“The CENTURY 21® brand relies on the local roots of every affiliated broker and agent within its network to keep moving forward,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Tiffany is an incredibly strong hands-on leader with deep local ties who personifies the CENTURY 21 drive to succeed. We’re so excited to see what new heights Tiffany will reach with access to the CENTURY 21 suite of services.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/about-us/.