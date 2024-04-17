Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® has announced it has added Roomvu to its solutions group program of preferred business resources for its global network of 550 market-leading real estate firms. Roomvu helps real estate professionals sustain their social media presence by automatically posting local, relevant, and timely content on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

Roomvu creates and publishes content while also ensuring high visibility for all posts, the company states. Guaranteeing 5,000 weekly views for content, Roomvu ensures posts are visible across all platforms. Additionally, they assist with email marketing by sending newsletters and listing advertisements.

According to LeadingRE Vice President, Sales/Partnerships Jeff Kennedy, “Roomvu sets itself apart with its advanced marketing strategy, offering a comprehensive suite of tools designed to elevate your marketing efforts. Roomvu’s video customization capabilities empower you to create compelling visual content tailored to your specific needs, enabling you to captivate and resonate with your audience like never before. With Roomvu, you can rest assured that your marketing needs are fully met, allowing you to focus on what you do best—serving your clients and growing your business.”

“We are thrilled to announce our latest collaboration, a milestone that underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in the real estate industry,” said Sam Mehrbod, CEO of Roomvu. “Aligning with LeadingRE has empowered us to seamlessly adapt our services to accommodate brokerages of all sizes. Our enhanced platform now offers branded content across various channels, including sophisticated social media management, dynamic email newsletters, and impactful listing advertisements—all designed to scale.”

For more information, visit https://www.leadingre.com/.