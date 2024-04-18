Real estate professionals are on the frontlines when it comes to advocating for fair housing and the future of our industry. As we commemorate Fair Housing Month in April, we asked some of our 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers who have a reputation for community activism the following question:

“How are you promoting the principles of fair housing within your business and community?”

Here’s what they had to say:

Crusaders

Anthony Domathoti

Broker/Owner

EXIT Realty Premium

“To champion fair housing in my business and community, as a brokerage, we’ve conducted training, educating REALTORS® on fair housing laws to ensure understanding and compliance; engaged with communities, collaborating with organizations focused on housing equality and supporting inclusive housing initiatives; practiced inclusive marketing, adopting inclusive marketing strategies that align with fair housing guidelines; implemented fair policies, establishing and enforcing policies that promote non-discriminatory practices in tenant screening and customer service; set up feedback channels, creating mechanisms for reporting and addressing discrimination concerns promptly; and enhanced accessibility, making modifications to increase property accessibility for individuals with disabilities.”

Crusaders

Mariel Pamintuan-Esguerra

REALTOR® | The Mariel Esguerra Group

Huntington & Ellis

“In my business, I’ve implemented fair housing policies and practices to ensure equal treatment for all individuals seeking housing by providing training sessions for my team to ensure they understand and adhere to fair housing laws and practices. Additionally, I engage in outreach efforts through social media, newsletters or local media outlets to promote fair housing awareness.”

Crusaders

LaMarcus Thurman

Vice President of Community

Lending

United Purpose Mortgage

“Recognizing that increasing homeownership in underserved communities is one of the biggest challenges confronting the mortgage industry today, at United Purpose Mortgage, our commitment to promoting fair housing is not just a goal; it’s our unwavering mission. We prioritize education and outreach in every aspect of our operations, engaging with real estate agents and fellow loan officers, forming strategic partnerships to advance this cause. This is done to make homeownership more inclusive and reach underserved communities.”

Trailblazers

Jemila Winsey

Broker/Owner

ERA Legacy Living

“As a broker, I believe in spreading awareness and education. My team and I continuously provide information and insights about fair housing laws to our clients and agents. My purpose is to educate and empower with accurate information, fostering a deeper understanding of the options and programs available. Additionally, I ensure that the language and information I provide are inclusive and respectful of all individuals, regardless of their background. I strive to reflect diversity and inclusivity, emphasizing the importance of equal housing opportunities for everyone. Working with organizations such as the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) provides a platform to have conversations at scale.”

