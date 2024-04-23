Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today the 10-year renewal of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers in Atlanta, Georgia.

Established in 1979, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate stated that Metro Brokers has expanded to 27 locations and more than 2,400 real estate agents. In 2023, under the leadership of president and CEO Kevin Levent, the company was responsible for 4,738 units, the second highest in the brand’s national network, and $1,665,786,052 in volume.

“Access to industry-leading technology solutions is just one of the invaluable aspects of our affiliation with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate,” said Levent. “We also benefit from being part of a network of like-minded real estate professionals who are able to provide their unique insights and expand our view and understanding of the ever-evolving industry. And, of course, we leverage our unique differentiator as a lifestyle brand that is not only trusted and respected but relevant to consumers 365 days of the year to build lasting relationships with our clients. No other real estate brand has that advantage,” he said.

“Kevin has long been known for his innovative and forward-thinking approach to the business,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “While he is not afraid to try new things to further the growth and success of his company, he is equally committed to staying the course with the tried and true. As one of the very first brokers to join the relaunched Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network in 2009, Kevin’s leadership in our network has been invaluable, and we are honored that Kevin has reaffirmed his commitment to the brand for another ten years. We look forward to the company’s continued success as a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate affiliate.”

Levent continued, “At the end of the day, we are in real estate to help people—all people—realize their dream of homeownership, and we firmly believe that being part of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and Anywhere advances and enhances our ability to fulfill that important mission daily. Just as we invest in our people to help them grow, we feel strongly that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has invested in us over the last 15 years. The brand is integral to our future and our ability to help our people flourish.”

For more information, visit https://www.bhgre.com/.