In the ever-evolving landscape of real estate, success is not merely a matter of chance but a product of deliberate habits and strategies. Having assisted hundreds of real estate businesses with bookkeeping and taxes services this quarter alone, Brandon Green and his team at Alchemy of Money, a leading financial services firm catering exclusively to real estate teams and agents, have identified five key habits that set the most profitable agents apart from their struggling counterparts.

Contrary to common assumptions, profitability in the real estate industry is not determined by tenure, team size, or geographical location. Instead, it boils down to these essential practices:

Building a professional financial team

Profitable agents understand the value of expert financial guidance. They invest in building a professional financial team to manage their books and taxes, recognizing that specialized professionals can provide invaluable insights and ensure financial stability.

Breaking down big wealth goals

Rather than setting lofty goals without a clear plan, successful agents break down their “Big Wealth” aspirations into manageable steps. By setting achievable milestones and executing strategic plans, they steadily progress towards their financial objectives.

Proactive tax management

Profitable agents stay ahead of the game by paying taxes quarterly, a practice that helps them avoid unexpected tax bills and prevents the temptation to defer or evade taxes altogether. By staying compliant and proactive, they maintain financial stability and minimize tax-related stress.

Focusing on profit and net worth

While sales volume and transaction numbers are important metrics, profitable agents prioritize measuring success based on profit margins and net worth. By tracking their financial performance accurately, they gain a deeper understanding of their business’s health and make informed decisions to drive growth.

Adopting specialized financial models

Successful agents follow a specialized chart of accounts models, tailored to the unique needs of the real estate industry. Unlike generic accounting practices, these specialized frameworks provide comprehensive insights into revenue streams, expenses, and profitability drivers.

The path to profitability in real estate lies in cultivating intentional habits and adopting strategic financial practices. It’s not about “just selling one more house” to right the ship, but rather charting a course for long-term success, one habit at a time. By embracing these five key practices, agents can unlock greater success, financial stability, and long-term prosperity in 2024 and beyond.

