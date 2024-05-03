The endlessly adaptive and creative real estate industry is already preparing to turn today’s settlements into tomorrow’s success stories. Industry leaders are poised to leverage recent legal developments as opportunities for growth, paving the way for innovative business models and enhanced client experiences.

This webinar led by John Featherston and Matthew Ferrera, will feature a panel of the industry’s most optimistic leaders, including Ken Trepeta, Michele Harrington and Art Carter, as they explore the ways they’re applying innovation, effective business practices and steady leadership to drive positive outcomes for their agents, industry colleagues and consumers in the new normal.

Time/Date: Wed., May 15 – 11:00 AM PT | 12:00 PM MT | 1:00 PM CT | 2:00 PM ET

Click here to register now!

Speakers:

Co-Moderator: John Featherston is the founder and CEO of RISMedia. Since 1980, RISMedia has been servicing more than 500,000 of residential real estate;s most successful agents, brokers and related service professionals. RISMedia provides the industry with news, trends and business development strategies, and is known for its renowned networking and educational events, such as RISMedia’s Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, happening September 4-6, 2024 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Co-Moderator: Matthew Ferrara is a philosopher, keynote speaker, photographer and author for The Learning Network LLC who inspires growth in people, companies and industries worldwide. With a unique philosophy of personal and professional success, and his well known mantra #AlwaysInspiring, his work includes leadership development, consulting, coaching, writing, speaking and creativity retreats that ignite innovation for real estate leaders, managers, salespeople, trainers, Associations, MLSs and technology firms.

Ken Trepeta is the president and executive director of Real Estate Services Provider’s Council (RESPRO®). Prior to joining RESPRO®, he served as director of Real Estate Services for NAR, as well as a liaison for senior executives at large real estate firms and their affiliated businesses. Trepeta worked in government affairs for five years prior to joining NAR, representing the CEOs of the largest financial services firms in the world at the Financial Services Forum and served for five years as counsel to Rep. Rick Lazio (R-NY).

Michele Harrington is the chief operating officer of First Team Real Estate. She also serves as a federal political coordinator for NAR, as well as a director for the California Association of REALTORS® and the Orange County Association of REALTORS®. She is a past president for the Women’s Council of REALTORS® South Orange County chapter. Harrington is an activist for small business issues and private property rights. She recently authored her first book “From Zero to Hero, achieve your dreams through the power of self-discipline.”

Art Carter is the chief executive officer of California Regional MLS, Inc. (CRMLS), the nation’s largest MLS, serving over 100,000 real estate professionals. He has overseen the strategic direction of the company as CEO since 2005, and previously served as CEO of the Pacific West Association of REALTORS®. Carter is a tenacious advocate for brokers who leads initiatives for MLS data sharing in California and beyond. He has served as a volunteer leader across the industry, including the MLS RoundTable and roles as chair of RESO and CMLS.

Can’t make it? Register here for a free replay!