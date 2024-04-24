After a couple of weeks of increases, mortgage applications fell 2.7% from last week’s increase of 3.3%, according to the latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) for the week ending April 19, 2024.

This week’s numbers:



The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 2.7% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 2% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index decreased 6% from the previous week and was 3% higher than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 1% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index increased 0.2% compared with the previous week and was 15% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 30.8% of total applications from 32.1% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 7.6% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications increased to 12.8% from 12.3% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications decreased to 11.7% from 12.4% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications remained unchanged from 0.4% the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($766,550 or less) increased to 7.24% from 7.13%, with points increasing to 0.66 from 0.65 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $766,550) increased to 7.45% from 7.40%, with points increasing to 0.56 from 0.46 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA increased to 7.01% from 6.90%, with points decreasing to 0.94 from 0.99 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 6.75% from 6.64%, with points remaining unchanged at 0.64 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.