Above, Mike Hoover.

Texas real estate brokerage @properties Lone Star Christie’s International Real Estate has announced it is expanding into Fort Worth, bringing on former Monument and Sotheby’s office leader Michael Hoover as regional vice president to run brokerage operations for the new office. This will mark the third office in the Metroplex for the luxury-focused real estate firm owned and operated by Jerry Mooty Jr., the nephew of Jerry Jones, owner and president of the Dallas Cowboys Football Club.

The new office, which is located at 3100 W. 7TH in Fort Worth’s West Seventh Street District, will launch with a team of 20 agents and will serve the burgeoning luxury markets of Southlake, Northlake, Westlake and Lake Granbury. Hoover plans to grow the office to 50 agents within 90 days.

“Michael is a broker’s broker. He knows what it takes to sell just about any type of property in any market, he knows how to grow a brokerage business; and he knows the tools, training and support that agents need to be successful – and specifically to be successful in and around Fort Worth,” said Mooty. “His leadership, along with Christie’s International Real Estate’s unparalleled luxury affiliate network and best-in-class brokerage tech, will raise the bar for real estate in this market.”

“Getting to know Jerry, I was incredibly impressed by @properties lone star Christie’s International Real Estate’s emphasis on culture, innovation and client service, which make it stand out amongst all of the real estate firms in our market. Those elements, along with the industry-leading resources and reputation of Christie’s International Real Estate, made this move an easy choice,” added Hoover. “With the growth of the luxury market in Fort Worth, now is the perfect time to introduce this prestigious brand.”

