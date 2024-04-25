Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage One, located in Fargo, North Dakota, is the latest firm to join the Better Homes and Gardens brand, the company has announced. First founded in 1989, an ownership group led by Drew Likness has operated the company since 2019, acquiring it from founders and long-time owners Neil Graf and Bob Erickson—the latter continues to serve as managing broker.

“We pride ourselves on being a steady constant for residents in the Fargo area looking to navigate the complex process of buying and selling a home or investment property,” said Likness. “While the market is always changing, our dedication and commitment to those we serve never does. We don’t just want to get deals done, but we also want to inform, educate and protect the members of our community. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate understands that these transactions have a ripple effect across people’s entire lives, and we appreciate being able to work with a brand that is as dedicated to the consumer’s well-being as we are.”

In a release, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage One stressed its business will leverage both its 35-plus-year-long local ownership and its new brand’s resources.

“Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage One has established an exceptional reputation in the Fargo market over the last 35 years, an achievement that requires immense time, dedication, and focus on service excellence,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “While expanding our brand in the rapidly growing Fargo market is exciting, doing so in collaboration with a longstanding pillar of the local community is particularly special. We’re deeply honored that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage One has entrusted us to help shape the next chapter of their legacy. We look forward to offering the substantial backing of our national brand and the tools they need to ensure this next chapter is their most successful yet.”

